Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARIN LARIS, DANIEL ANGEL Age: 27 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Date: 2025-10-08 Arresting Agency: NWS

ERPITO, DEMI M Age: 31 Address: WEST DUNDEE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOLD, SAMUEL RAY Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #15294, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15294, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



ROBINS, ERIC SAMUEL Age: 32 Address: FOX RIVER GROVE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #15292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

