Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARIN LARIS, DANIEL ANGEL
Age: 27
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-10-08
Arresting Agency: NWS
ERPITO, DEMI M
Age: 31
Address: WEST DUNDEE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOLD, SAMUEL RAY
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15294, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15294, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
ROBINS, ERIC SAMUEL
Age: 32
Address: FOX RIVER GROVE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.