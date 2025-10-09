Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARIN LARIS, DANIEL ANGEL

Age: 27

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Date: 2025-10-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

ERPITO, DEMI M

Age: 31

Address: WEST DUNDEE, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GOLD, SAMUEL RAY

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15294, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15294, CASH OR SURETY, $975, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

ROBINS, ERIC SAMUEL

Age: 32

Address: FOX RIVER GROVE, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Illness Forces Postponement of Rock Springs-Star Valley Volleyball

Illness Forces Postponement of Rock Springs-Star Valley Volleyball

Pokes in the Pros: Wingard Helps Propel Jaguars to Top of AFC

Pokes in the Pros: Wingard Helps Propel Jaguars to Top of AFC

This Week in Pronghorn Sports: Week of Oct. 6, 2025

This Week in Pronghorn Sports: Week of Oct. 6, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 8, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 8, 2025