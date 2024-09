Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WERTZ, ZACHARY PAUL

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court





DOZA CAMPOS, ESTEFANY ROCIO

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





DOAK, JACOB CORY

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MCMULLAN, ROBERT WILLIAM

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13128, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13128, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13128, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13128, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #13128, CASH OR SURETY, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MUNOZ, ANTONIO CONRADO

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13131, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MARIN GONZALEZ, RICARDO JOSE

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







COURTWAY, KRYSTA NICOLE

Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #13132, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court





CARR, DKHAN SLADE

Age: 18 Address: THERMOPLIS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13127, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court





JONES, CHRISTIAN ALEXANDER

Age: 30 Address: JACKSONVILLE, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13137, CASH OR SURETY, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #13136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defrauding Taxi Service Status: PENDING, Bond: #13137, CASH OR SURETY, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.