Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 12, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MAINES, KIMBERLY D

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSEN, RANDY JAY

Age: 73

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2025-09-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sexual Assault in the Third Degree – Sexual Contact
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

CESPEDES LUGO, JILBERT JAVIER

Age: 23

Address: CHICAGO, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HANSEN, ERICA ANN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2025-09-11

Scheduled Release: 2025-09-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals – 4th+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTOPHER

Age: 45

Address: FORT PIERCE, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15140, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

