Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 12, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MAINES, KIMBERLY D Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSEN, RANDY JAY Age: 73 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2025-09-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sexual Assault in the Third Degree – Sexual Contact Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



CESPEDES LUGO, JILBERT JAVIER Age: 23 Address: CHICAGO, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HANSEN, ERICA ANN Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2025-09-11 Scheduled Release: 2025-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals – 4th+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTOPHER Age: 45 Address: FORT PIERCE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15140, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.