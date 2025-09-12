Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 12, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MAINES, KIMBERLY D
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSEN, RANDY JAY
Age: 73
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2025-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sexual Assault in the Third Degree – Sexual Contact
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
CESPEDES LUGO, JILBERT JAVIER
Age: 23
Address: CHICAGO, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HANSEN, ERICA ANN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2025-09-11
Scheduled Release: 2025-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 4th+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER CHRISTOPHER
Age: 45
Address: FORT PIERCE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15140, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.