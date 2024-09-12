Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


BALDERAS, ALAN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13147, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13147, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


KENNEDY, OLIVIA DAWN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-09-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER


BOYLAND, ALANE

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13146, CASH OR SURETY, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court



BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

