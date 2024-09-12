Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BALDERAS, ALAN

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13147, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13147, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





KENNEDY, OLIVIA DAWN

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-09-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





BOYLAND, ALANE

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13146, CASH OR SURETY, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court







BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.