Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BALDERAS, ALAN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13147, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13147, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENNEDY, OLIVIA DAWN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
BOYLAND, ALANE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13146, CASH OR SURETY, $240, Court: RS Municipal Court
BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court