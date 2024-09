Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ADAMS, BOBBY JOE

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #13154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MARKS, DAVID BARRY

Age: 33 Address: NAPA, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-09-12 Arresting Agency: NWS



RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13152, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13151, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13150, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.