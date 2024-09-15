Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RIVERA, ANGELICA SOPHIA
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court
GROUSTRA, EDWARD WILLIAM
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVARADO CABRERA, CLAUDIA
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT