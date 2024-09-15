Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


RIVERA, ANGELICA SOPHIA

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court



GROUSTRA, EDWARD WILLIAM

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


ALVARADO CABRERA, CLAUDIA

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

