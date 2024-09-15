Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



RIVERA, ANGELICA SOPHIA

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13158, CASH OR SURETY, $1185, Court: RS Municipal Court







GROUSTRA, EDWARD WILLIAM

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #13159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ALVARADO CABRERA, CLAUDIA

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.