Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 18, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SIMON, ANDERSON

Age: 42

Address: BROOKLYN, NY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Commercial Drivers Prohibited From Operating With Any Alcohol in System
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Vehicle Registration-Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

