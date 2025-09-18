Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 18, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SIMON, ANDERSON
Age: 42
Address: BROOKLYN, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Commercial Drivers Prohibited From Operating With Any Alcohol in System
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Vehicle Registration-Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.