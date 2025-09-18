Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 18, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SIMON, ANDERSON Age: 42 Address: BROOKLYN, NY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Commercial Drivers Prohibited From Operating With Any Alcohol in System Status: PENDING, Bond: #15168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Vehicle Registration-Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #15166, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.