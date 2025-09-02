Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA MUNOZ, ANA MARIA Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-09-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #15066, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STRICKLAND, COREY SHANE Age: 39 Address: LUMBERTON, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15064, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



ARAGON, DEREK LEE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #15054, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-09-01 Scheduled Release: 2025-09-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCKAY, TIMOTHY Age: 52 Address: BATTLE CREEK, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEE, CHRISTINE ANNE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.