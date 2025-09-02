Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GARCIA MUNOZ, ANA MARIA
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-09-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15066, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15066, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STRICKLAND, COREY SHANE
Age: 39
Address: LUMBERTON, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15064, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15054, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Disturbing the Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15054, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-09-01
Scheduled Release: 2025-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCKAY, TIMOTHY
Age: 52
Address: BATTLE CREEK, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEE, CHRISTINE ANNE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.