Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA MUNOZ, ANA MARIA

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-09-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15066, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15066, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STRICKLAND, COREY SHANE

Age: 39

Address: LUMBERTON, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15064, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15054, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Disturbing the Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15054, CASH OR SURETY, $375, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-09-01

Scheduled Release: 2025-09-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCKAY, TIMOTHY

Age: 52

Address: BATTLE CREEK, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEE, CHRISTINE ANNE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

