Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



RESLER, HENRY

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MORI, TAKAIUKY

Age: 26 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-09-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO



REISZ, NATALIE

Age: 31 Address: YANKTON, SD Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-09-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO



MESSERSMITH, MICHAEL RALPH

Age: 46 Address: FILER, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CARR, JOSEPH JAY

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-09-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





ELMER, JUSTIN RYAN

Age: 35 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.