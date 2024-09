Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



PADILLA, BASILIO ANTHONY

Age: 31 Address: OLATHE, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Released: 2024-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13180, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court





HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Released: 2024-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13178, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13178, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Scheduled Release: 2024-09-23 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13177, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





PORTILLO, PRESTON J

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CROW, ROBERT LEE

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13181, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HARRIS, ART MATKIN

Age: 70 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13182, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court





CLAYTOR, BRITTANY ANN

Age: 34 Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #13183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.