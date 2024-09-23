Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 23rd, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


FLORES, KADE ANTHONY

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

