Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FLORES, KADE ANTHONY

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.