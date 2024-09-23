Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
FLORES, KADE ANTHONY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT