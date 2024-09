Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



EVANS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13203, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13203, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13203, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13203, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





EVANS, KADIN CHARLIE

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13201, CASH OR SURETY, $3025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13201, CASH OR SURETY, $3025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13201, CASH OR SURETY, $3025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

POSSESSION OR USE OF NICOTINE BY PERSON UNDER AGE OF 21 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13201, CASH OR SURETY, $3025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LEGARRETA, KEVIN

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13202, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13202, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PRICE, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age: 35 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13200, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13200, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.