Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 28th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HAMILTON, ANDREW MORGAN

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Scheduled Release: 2024-09-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13206, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HARTWELL, CHARLES COREY

Age: 20 Address: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13204, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13204, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13204, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OLSEN, GAIGE DANIEL

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JONES, PHAEDON JOSEF

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13206, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.