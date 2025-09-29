Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 29, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 29, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ARENAS CRUZ, YEFERSON STIVEN

Age: 27

Address: CALDWELL, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15237, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

