Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 29, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ARENAS CRUZ, YEFERSON STIVEN Age: 27 Address: CALDWELL, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15237, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





