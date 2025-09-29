Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 29, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ARENAS CRUZ, YEFERSON STIVEN
Age: 27
Address: CALDWELL, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15237, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.