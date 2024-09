Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 29th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FLORES PIEDRA, CESAR YAEL

Age: 18 Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13207, CASH OR SURETY, $2770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13207, CASH OR SURETY, $2770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13207, CASH OR SURETY, $2770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #13207, CASH OR SURETY, $2770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13207, CASH OR SURETY, $2770, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HUNT, THOMAS CREGG

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (1-5 Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #13208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OSWALT, WINDELL

Age: 48 Address: HOWE, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Identity, Citizenship or Resident Alien Documents Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tk/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 70 Mph Prmry/Scndry Hwy(6+ Mph) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Safe Mechanical Condition Status: PENDING, Bond: #13209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.