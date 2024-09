Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 2nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KUNZ, DELEANI LYNN

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)

Status: PENDING, Bond: #13092, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-09-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-08-31 Released: 2024-09-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13094, CASH, $1500, Court: District Court

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13093, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13093, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13093, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BIRD, SAMANTHA

Age: 41 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking: 2024-09-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ODONNELL, MARK WILLIAM

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-09-01 Type: P&P HOLD Arresting Agency: RSPD Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.