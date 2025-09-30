Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WILSON, PHURST JORDAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15241, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

