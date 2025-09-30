Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WILSON, PHURST JORDAN Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15241, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT






