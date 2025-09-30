Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WILSON, PHURST JORDAN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15241, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.