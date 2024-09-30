Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13210, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13210, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

