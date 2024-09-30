Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13210, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13210, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT