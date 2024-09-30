Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-09-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13210, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #13210, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.