Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ODHO, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10860, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRAIZER, CHAD SKYLAR

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10859, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Divided Highways Status: PENDING, Bond: #10859, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10859, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARD, BETHANY EVA

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10855, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10856, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10857, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ACKERMAN, SHAWN ALLAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NOSICH, KEVIN SCOTT

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #10858, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10858, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSON, RYAN ALLEN

Age: 32

Address: LOVELAND, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEAVITT, TYLER JOSEPH

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRYSON, NICOLE SUE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AMADIO, MELISSA ANN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10848, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10848, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.