Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 11

ST HELEN, KALEB

Age: 22

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Trespass (Enter Car or Building) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10887, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



BOYCE, ANGELA MARIE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10886, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



LECLAIR, KIERAN ROBERT

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

LICENSE REQUIRED – UNLAWFUL TO CONDUCT, MANAGE, OPERATE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10885, CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHISM, PRASADEY LEE

Age: 33

Address: BOUNTIFUL, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10883, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10882, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIEDRINGHAUS, ASHLYNE MIKA

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10884, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #10884, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10884, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



