Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SAUNDERS, CARRIE ANNE

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HERRERA, ETHAN EDWARD

Age: 27

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12471, CASH OR SURETY, $725, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

