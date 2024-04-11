Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SAUNDERS, CARRIE ANNE

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERRERA, ETHAN EDWARD

Age: 27 Address: WORLAND, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12471, CASH OR SURETY, $725, Court: GR Municipal Court

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law