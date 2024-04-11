Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SAUNDERS, CARRIE ANNE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERRERA, ETHAN EDWARD
Age: 27
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12471, CASH OR SURETY, $725, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court