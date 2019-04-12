Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
SOTO, GABRIEL DANIEL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SCOTT, RICKY LEE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4134, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: