Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

SOTO, GABRIEL DANIEL

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCOTT, RICKY LEE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4134, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

