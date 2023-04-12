Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KEENE, KEEF DOYLE

Age: 37 
Address: MINOT, ND 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-11 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Littering
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ODONNELL, MARK WILLIAM

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP 
Booking Date: 2023-04-11 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Child Pornography
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10889, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

DEE, DEION STEVEN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-11 
Released: 2023-04-11 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10888, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

