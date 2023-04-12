Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KEENE, KEEF DOYLE
Age: 37
Address: MINOT, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Littering
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ODONNELL, MARK WILLIAM
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sexual Exploitation of Children – Child Pornography
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10889, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
DEE, DEION STEVEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-11
Released: 2023-04-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10888, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.