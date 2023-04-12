Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KEENE, KEEF DOYLE

Age: 37

Address: MINOT, ND

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #10891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ODONNELL, MARK WILLIAM

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-04-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Child Pornography Status: PENDING, Bond: #10889, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



DEE, DEION STEVEN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-11

Released: 2023-04-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10888, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



