Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WALL, JASON TYLER

Age: 37 Address: CLINTEN, TN Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-04-11 Arresting Agency: NWS

STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: STENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2024-04-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12472, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law