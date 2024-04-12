Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

WALL, JASON TYLER

Age: 37

Address: CLINTEN, TN

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: NWS

STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: STENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12472, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

