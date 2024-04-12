Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WALL, JASON TYLER
Age: 37
Address: CLINTEN, TN
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-04-11
Arresting Agency: NWS
STRAND, HOLLY MARIE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: STENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2024-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12472, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court