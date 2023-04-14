Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10902, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10903, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OVERY, GREGORY JOHN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-04-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HARRIS, CHASE EASTON
Age: 30
Address: MERIDIAN, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-04-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
ROTERING, NICHOLAS ANTON
Age: 58
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-04-13
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MAGALLANES, URGEL ALONZO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-13
Released: 2023-04-13
Type: USMS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10896, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.