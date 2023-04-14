Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 14

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 39 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10902, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10903, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OVERY, GREGORY JOHN

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-04-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HARRIS, CHASE EASTON

Age: 30 
Address: MERIDIAN, ID 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-04-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

ROTERING, NICHOLAS ANTON

Age: 58 
Address: GILLETTE, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-04-13 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER


MAGALLANES, URGEL ALONZO

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-13 
Released: 2023-04-13 
Type: USMS HOLD 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10896, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

