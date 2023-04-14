Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10902, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10903, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OVERY, GREGORY JOHN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-04-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HARRIS, CHASE EASTON

Age: 30

Address: MERIDIAN, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-04-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



ROTERING, NICHOLAS ANTON

Age: 58

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-04-13

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER





MAGALLANES, URGEL ALONZO

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-13

Released: 2023-04-13

Type: USMS HOLD

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10896, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court



