Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SHUTLER, DAVID LEE

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10904, CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RESLER, SARAH LOUISE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10905, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



TEAGUE, KENNALEIGH MORNING MOON

Age: 19

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (1-5 Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10910, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #10911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALAZAR, JESSE JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-14

Released: 2023-04-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Speeding in School Zones – 11 to 15 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10909, CASH, $224, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.