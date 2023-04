Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBESON, SAMANTHA TAYLOR

Age: 24

Address: EUGENE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRYE, CAMRIN RAE

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, JORGE

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10913, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10914, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERKLEY, AMOS JACOB

Age: 39

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10912, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.