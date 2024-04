Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-04-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, CODY BYRON

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-15 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12486, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RANDALL, MISTY DAWN

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12483, CASH OR SURETY, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12485, CASH OR SURETY, $1395, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12485, CASH OR SURETY, $1395, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 20 MPH in School Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #12485, CASH OR SURETY, $1395, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law