Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

POPE, MASON DAVID

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

KOFOED, KAYLEE SUZANNE

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-04-16
Released: 2019-04-17
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Throwing Burning Substance from Vehicle (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4162, CASH, $740, Court: OTHER

