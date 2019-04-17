Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
POPE, MASON DAVID
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
KOFOED, KAYLEE SUZANNE
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-04-16
Released: 2019-04-17
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Throwing Burning Substance from Vehicle (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4162, CASH, $740, Court: OTHER
