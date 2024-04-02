Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DANNER, JOSEPH KYLE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-04-01 Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE

Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



