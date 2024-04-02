Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GARCIA, GILBERT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DANNER, JOSEPH KYLE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-01
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT