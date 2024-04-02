Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DANNER, JOSEPH KYLE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-04-01

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

