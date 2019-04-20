Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
SHORT, DYLAN RAY
Age: 22
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Solicit an Act of Prostitution
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARRISON, CASSIDY ANN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVERR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BROWN, BECCA JAY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4179, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
COPELAND, JASON LEE
Age: 42
Address: GARLAND, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: NWS
FLYNN, MICHELE LEA
Age: 46
Address: ARROYO GRANDA, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: NWS
MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-19
Released: 2019-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4178, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOEVERS, LEA KAY
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-19
Released: 2019-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
