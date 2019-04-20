Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

SHORT, DYLAN RAY

Age: 22
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Solicit an Act of Prostitution
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARRISON, CASSIDY ANN

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVERR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BROWN, BECCA JAY

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4179, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

COPELAND, JASON LEE

Age: 42
Address: GARLAND, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: NWS

FLYNN, MICHELE LEA

Age: 46
Address: ARROYO GRANDA, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: NWS

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-19
Released: 2019-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • False Reporting to Authorities – Crime (WRNT FTA)
  • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4178, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BOEVERS, LEA KAY

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-19
Released: 2019-04-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

