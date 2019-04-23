Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PETZOLD, MARK DAVID

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THOMPSON COWANS, SHAUNTARA JAMILA

Age: 20
Address: COLUMBIA, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4195, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

MERRICK, AMBER LYNN

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-04-22
Released: 2019-04-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

    • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT)
      • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4192, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OLSON, JARED TODD

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-04-22
Released: 2019-04-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

    • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent (WRNT)
      • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4198, CASH, $170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
    • Following Too Closely – Sufficient Space For Overtaking Vehicle (WRNT)
      • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4198, CASH, $170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

