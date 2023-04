Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BINDER, MICHEAL CORY

Age: 31

Address: SAN ANSELMO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-24

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #10947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FIREBEAR, VICTOR WARREN

Age: 31

Address: HOMELESS, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10946, SURETY OR CASH, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10946, SURETY OR CASH, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10946, SURETY OR CASH, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court



SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: #10945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARDEN, MICHELLE

Age: 36

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10943, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10944, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10943, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10943, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.