Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

VINSON, DAVID ALEX

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disturbing the Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4211, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4211, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court

POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MAJHANOVICH, WHITNEY RAE

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-04-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

 

MOON, GEORGE ENOCH

Age: 30
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Booking: 2019-04-24
Released: 2019-04-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4209, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

