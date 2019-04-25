Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
VINSON, DAVID ALEX
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disturbing the Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4211, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4211, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court
POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAJHANOVICH, WHITNEY RAE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-04-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
MOON, GEORGE ENOCH
Age: 30
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Booking: 2019-04-24
Released: 2019-04-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4209, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
