Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KLEIN, TIMOTHY HENRY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10958, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #10959, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALERIO, DARYL DEAN

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-04-25

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-28

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KATSO, SEYMOUR YAZZIE

Age: 44

Address: DENNEHOTSO, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



STEPHENS, CHAZIUS DESHUN

Age: 40

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-04-25

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-04-25

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10956, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.