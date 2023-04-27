Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-26 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

HARMON, STEVEN

Age: 34 
Address: BOISE, ID 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-04-26 
Arresting Agency: PTS

WALLACE, RICKY

Age: 30 
Address: PORTLAND, OR 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-04-26 
Arresting Agency: PTS

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 45 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-04-26 
Scheduled Release: 2023-04-29 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-26 
Released: 2023-04-26 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

