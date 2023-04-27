Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HARMON, STEVEN

Age: 34

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-04-26

Arresting Agency: PTS

WALLACE, RICKY

Age: 30

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-04-26

Arresting Agency: PTS

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-04-26

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-29

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-26

Released: 2023-04-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



