Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
HARMON, STEVEN
Age: 34
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-04-26
Arresting Agency: PTS
WALLACE, RICKY
Age: 30
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-04-26
Arresting Agency: PTS
MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-04-26
Scheduled Release: 2023-04-29
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-26
Released: 2023-04-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10963, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.