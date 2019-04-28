Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4225, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4225, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-27
Released: 2019-04-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4224, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fighting in Public (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4223, CASH, $210, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
