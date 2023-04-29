Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GILLASPIE, TINA

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-04-28 
Scheduled Release: 2023-05-03 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10967, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JACOBS, JACK GEORGE

Age: 29 
Address: GOLDEN, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-28 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID

Age: 35 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-28 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10970, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10972, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10973, CASH, $2500, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

