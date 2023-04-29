Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GILLASPIE, TINA
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-04-28
Scheduled Release: 2023-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10967, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACOBS, JACK GEORGE
Age: 29
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10970, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10972, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10973, CASH, $2500, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.