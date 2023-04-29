Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GILLASPIE, TINA

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-04-28

Scheduled Release: 2023-05-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10967, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACOBS, JACK GEORGE

Age: 29

Address: GOLDEN, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10968, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HEJDUK, SHANE DAVID

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #10970, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10972, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #10973, CASH, $2500, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.