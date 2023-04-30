Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10974, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10975, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.