Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 50 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10974, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10975, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

