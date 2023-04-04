Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 44

Address: EDN,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10866, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.