Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 4

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 44 
Address: EDN, 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10866, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sublette County Arrest Report for March 27-April 3, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for March 27-April 3, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 3

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 3

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 2

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 1

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 1