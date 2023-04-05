Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RICHMOND, TRISTEN DON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-04

Released: 2023-04-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident Status: PENDING, Bond: #10868, SURETY OR CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



