Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
RICHMOND, TRISTEN DON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-04
Released: 2023-04-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10868, SURETY OR CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.