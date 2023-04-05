Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RICHMOND, TRISTEN DON

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-04 
Released: 2023-04-04 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10867, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10868, SURETY OR CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

