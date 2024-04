Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 5, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT

Booking: 2024-04-04 Released: 2024-04-04 Advertisement - Story continues below... Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12449, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



GRESHAM, DUSTIN DEAN

Age: 32 Address: BONNEY LAKE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RASMUSSEN, KEVIN ROBERT

Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12447, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law