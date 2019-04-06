Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

By
News Desk
-
7.7K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

POINTER, JAMES EDWARD

Age: 48
Address: RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court

BECK, WILL JAMES

Age: 38
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSON, EVAN ZACHARY

Age: 29
Address: BEMIDJI, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STEINKE, CHASE LEO

Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: NWS

ONDLER, RODNEY DALE

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4095, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

MITCHELL, JOSEPH S

Age: 20
Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: NWS

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR