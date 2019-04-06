Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
POINTER, JAMES EDWARD
Age: 48
Address: RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court
BECK, WILL JAMES
Age: 38
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, EVAN ZACHARY
Age: 29
Address: BEMIDJI, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STEINKE, CHASE LEO
Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: NWS
ONDLER, RODNEY DALE
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4095, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MITCHELL, JOSEPH S
Age: 20
Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: NWS
