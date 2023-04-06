Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JACKSON, BRIAN WAYNE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHAVEZ, ROSELYN NISHELL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.