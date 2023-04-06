Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JACKSON, BRIAN WAYNE

Age: 49 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CHAVEZ, ROSELYN NISHELL

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-04-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

