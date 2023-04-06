Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JACKSON, BRIAN WAYNE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #10871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHAVEZ, ROSELYN NISHELL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.