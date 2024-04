Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SAVIO, KENNETH J

Age: 73 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



VIGIL, ANTHONY JORDAN

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRAWFORD, ANDREW JAMES

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



BATES, WADE JAMES

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HICKS, URIAH

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HENDERSON, KALEB THOMAS

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree – Actor >= 17, Victim 13-15, at Least 4 Yr Difference, 2 counts (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



MORENO, MARIO

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12452, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law