Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-04-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.