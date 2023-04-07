Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-04-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.