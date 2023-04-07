Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-04-06 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Authorities Respond to Hoax Active Shooter at RSHS￼

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 6

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 5

Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

