Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 7, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRAZIER, CHAD SKYLAR

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-04-06 Scheduled Release: 2024-04-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, ROZALYN LEE

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law