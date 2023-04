Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RAMIREZ, MARIANA CHRISTINA

Age: 23

Address: HAYWARD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, KEITH

Age: 34

Address: BETTENDORF, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #10879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #10879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #10877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-04-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10876, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10876, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10876, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.