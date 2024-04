Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-04-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12463, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TISI, JARED LEE

Age: 27 Address: INDIAN WELLS, AZ Booking: 2024-04-09 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TOVAR RAMOS, FERNANDO

Age: 61 Address: LOVELAND, CO Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-04-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CROOKS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age: 67 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-04-09 Scheduled Release: 2024-04-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 5 counts (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







TRUJILLO, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







OROZCO GUTIERREZ, IGNACIO

Age: 74 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







PROTILLO, PRESTON J

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-04-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12467, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law