Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRADY, TOBY DALE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6687, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGMAN, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6689, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



COLUMBIE LEDRA, YADIANIS

Age: 21

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMSON, BRIAN RICHARD

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, ERIC J

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, RAMON RANDY

Age: 46

Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6683, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #6683, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, KRISTI M

Age: 42

Address: BAI, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6682, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



VAZQUEZ GUTIERREZ, CRISTOBAL

Age: 32

Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Booking: 2020-07-31

Released: 2020-07-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6681, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARNES, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-31

Released: 2020-07-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6680, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



